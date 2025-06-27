Q2 Earnings Estimate for Septerna Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Septerna alerts:

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Septerna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Septerna’s current full-year earnings is ($7.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Septerna’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SEPN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Septerna from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Septerna from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Septerna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

SEPN opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. Septerna has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEPN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth $3,197,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth $376,000.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

