Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Trading 1.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.50. 14,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 47,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This is a boost from Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
