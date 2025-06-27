Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Trading 1.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.50. 14,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 47,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This is a boost from Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management grew its position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 58,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares during the last quarter.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

