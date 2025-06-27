Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Trading 1.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2025

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXIGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.50. 14,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 47,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This is a boost from Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management grew its position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 58,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares during the last quarter.

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.