Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Trading 0.2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 8,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 10,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a boost from Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Stock Up 1.4%
The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.
Institutional Trading of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Company Profile
The Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (KQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to actively generate income and pursue capital appreciation from a concentrated portfolio of large-cap technology stocks or derivatives, globally. The shift in underlying assets is determined by the advisers outlook for growth and momentum KQQQ was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Kurv.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- NVIDIA’s Stock Price Hits New Highs: This Is What’s Next
Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.