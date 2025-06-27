Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Trading 0.2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 8,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 10,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a boost from Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $275,000.

The Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (KQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to actively generate income and pursue capital appreciation from a concentrated portfolio of large-cap technology stocks or derivatives, globally. The shift in underlying assets is determined by the advisers outlook for growth and momentum KQQQ was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Kurv.

