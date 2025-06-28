iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IBB opened at $126.47 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.46.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

