Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,057,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after buying an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 873,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 34,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,379,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the period.

Shares of UTF opened at $26.61 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

