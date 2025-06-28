Spire Wealth Management Has $800,000 Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.87% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 101,960.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

JUNW opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $66.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.39.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

