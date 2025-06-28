Spire Wealth Management Has $865,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

