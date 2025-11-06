Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 678 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 39.9% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,628,000 after buying an additional 176,243 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 31.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,546,000 after buying an additional 79,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 311,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,687,000 after buying an additional 88,151 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $244.90 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total value of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,640.30. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total transaction of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,030,194.18. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,759 shares of company stock worth $6,697,362. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

