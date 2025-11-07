Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 699,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,333,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 44,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 273,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total value of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,584.61. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,896 shares of company stock worth $44,892,175. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $284.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

