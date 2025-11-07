Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in Equity Residential $EQR

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 425.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.