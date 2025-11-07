Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CocaCola alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,074,000 after buying an additional 2,922,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $296.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

View Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.