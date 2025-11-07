Atria Investments Inc Purchases 5,066 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,319,000 after buying an additional 2,291,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,503 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,786,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $63,542,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,554,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,927,000 after purchasing an additional 927,041 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $55.63 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

