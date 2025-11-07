Brokers Set Expectations for AXSM Q4 Earnings

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The business’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AXSM. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $139.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 21,775 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $2,928,519.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,228.21. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 407,271 shares of company stock valued at $50,640,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after acquiring an additional 88,606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,174,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,185,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

