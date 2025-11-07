NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Purchased by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.54.

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $168.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day moving average of $153.28.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

