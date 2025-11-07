TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) EVP Sells $6,198,452.33 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) EVP John Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE:TEL opened at $242.40 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $250.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 47.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

