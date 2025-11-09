Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,624 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 280.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $94.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

