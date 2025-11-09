Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,548.80. The trade was a 4.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock worth $78,337,744 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.0%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.