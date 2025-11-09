JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

NYSE:JPM opened at $314.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

