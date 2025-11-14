Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cypherpunk Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:CYPH)

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,745 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,227% compared to the typical volume of 323 call options.

Get Cypherpunk Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYPH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cypherpunk Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cypherpunk Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cypherpunk Technologies

Cypherpunk Technologies Price Performance

Cypherpunk Technologies stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.06. Cypherpunk Technologies has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cypherpunk Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cypherpunk Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cypherpunk Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cypherpunk Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 118,248 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Cypherpunk Technologies by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 844,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cypherpunk Technologies by 470.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cypherpunk Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cypherpunk Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypherpunk Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.