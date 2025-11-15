Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 24,622 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $103,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance raised their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,422,828.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.