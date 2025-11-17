Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1,664.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth $807,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 185.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICSH opened at $50.64 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

