Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL is Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $133.58 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

