Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE SCHW opened at $94.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 68,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.