Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $2,990,544,000. Amundi raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $609.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $713.72 and its 200 day moving average is $706.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $325,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,860,951. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $326,227.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,044. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,359 shares of company stock worth $9,689,566. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

