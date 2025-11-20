Javier Olivan Sells 2,610 Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $1,590,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,956.64. This represents a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total value of $312,386.91.

On Monday, November 10th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $326,227.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total value of $339,152.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69.

On Monday, October 20th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total transaction of $372,912.10.

On Monday, October 13th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total transaction of $368,796.78.

On Monday, October 6th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $364,386.77.

On Monday, September 29th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total transaction of $387,088.24.

On Monday, September 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $403,947.61.

On Monday, September 15th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $391,611.99.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $590.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $704.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $705.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $825.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $23,155,393,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 73,443.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,417,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,212,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405,558 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $2,990,544,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,158,971,000 after buying an additional 1,650,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

