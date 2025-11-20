Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Stock

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Down 5.1%

Figure Technology Solutions stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.40. Figure Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $49.50.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 297,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,429,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,092,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,314,400. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Gilbert Boyden sold 468,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $11,721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,651,158 shares in the company, valued at $166,278,950. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Trading of Figure Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $7,529,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,546,000.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

