Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Raised to “Neutral” at Arete

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Arete from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price target on Snap in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.06.

Snap Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 109,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $912,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,326,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,425,520.34. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $105,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 466,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,469.02. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,458,628 shares of company stock valued at $11,686,273 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $176,697,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,841 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,549,000 after buying an additional 5,930,766 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,071,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,300,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,420,000 after buying an additional 3,582,223 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

