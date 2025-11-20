The Goldman Sachs Group Increases V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $16.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. V.F. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. V.F. had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 0.95%.The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 705.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 94.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

