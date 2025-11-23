Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) vs. Northern Dynasty Minerals (NASDAQ:NAK) Head to Head Contrast

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NASDAQ:NAK – Get Free Report) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -12.50 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and Corvus Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northern Dynasty Minerals and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

