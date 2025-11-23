Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.7143.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $250.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 633.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 217,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 170,944 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,247.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 48.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

