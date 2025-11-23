Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

IOVA stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $889.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 158.78%.The firm had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

