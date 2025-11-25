Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Shopify alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Shopify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Shopify Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.63.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.