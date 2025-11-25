Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $40.15. 13,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 2,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

Get Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF alerts:

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF ( NYSEARCA:WOMN Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Ethic Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.