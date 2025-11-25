Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $40.15. 13,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 2,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.
Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Up 0.3%
The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.93.
Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF
About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF
The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.