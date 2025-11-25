Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $49.41. Approximately 24,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 6,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

Stelco Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.