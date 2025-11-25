Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.25.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.