Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Shares Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 35,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 9,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.
Pets at Home Group Stock Down 6.3%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
