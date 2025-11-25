Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Shares Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 35,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 9,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

