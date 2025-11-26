Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.1053.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $13,245,483 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 93.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 155.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $297.75 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

