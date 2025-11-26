Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $EFAX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,241,000 after acquiring an additional 46,140 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 248,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 131.4% in the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 57,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 0.7%

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $420.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

