Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.6667.

Get Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Leede Financial upgraded Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $61,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 593.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPRX opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $220.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.47. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.19.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.