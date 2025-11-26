Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.6667.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Leede Financial upgraded Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPRX opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $220.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.47. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.19.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.
