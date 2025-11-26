Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.11.

OLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Orla Mining Stock Up 1.3%

About Orla Mining

Shares of OLA opened at C$18.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.75 and a beta of 0.12. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

