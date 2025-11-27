America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $344.8360 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $125.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.35 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.08%. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $180.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.23. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $62.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 492.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 48.2% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 264.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

