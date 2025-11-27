Science Applications International (SAIC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $1.8671 billion for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $85.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.48. Science Applications International has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,578,000 after buying an additional 347,456 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $31,271,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 192.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 170,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 112,382 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 55.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 173,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 62,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 65.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 82,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

