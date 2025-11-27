Analysts Set Expectations for J Q1 Earnings

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jacobs Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.90.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $135.77 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.19.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Robertson acquired 1,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.76 per share, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,760. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,332.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,261.35. The trade was a 3.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,513 shares of company stock valued at $335,878. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

