Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

FVI stock opened at C$13.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.27. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$5.99 and a 1 year high of C$13.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$350.00 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.7856273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc.

