Brokerages Set Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) PT at $10.63

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.6250.

CRDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,524,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 772,844 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,465,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 668,590 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 553,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 104,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 152,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 77.21% and a negative net margin of 10,064.27%.The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

