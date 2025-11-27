United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.33.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

