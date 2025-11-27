Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.3333.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cohu from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Cohu Stock Up 1.7%

COHU stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.88. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $126.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cohu has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 83.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

