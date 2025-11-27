Contrasting Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT)

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) and Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Torm shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Intercont (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Torm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intercont (Cayman) and Torm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercont (Cayman) 1 0 0 0 1.00 Torm 1 2 1 1 2.40

Profitability

Torm has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.85%. Given Torm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torm is more favorable than Intercont (Cayman).

This table compares Intercont (Cayman) and Torm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercont (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Torm 21.37% 13.03% 8.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intercont (Cayman) and Torm”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercont (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Torm $1.56 billion 1.27 $612.50 million $2.72 7.77

Torm has higher revenue and earnings than Intercont (Cayman).

Summary

Torm beats Intercont (Cayman) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercont (Cayman)

Intercont (Cayman) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of global maritime shipping services through its subsidiaries. Its services include time chartering and vessel management. The company was founded on July 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Torm

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil. The Marine Exhaust segment engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

