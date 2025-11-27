Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Creative Planning increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 34.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 352,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,251,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,479,000 after acquiring an additional 630,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.52%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

