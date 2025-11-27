Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL) Trading Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.62 and last traded at $71.87. 410,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 467,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.61.
The firm has a market cap of $155.96 million, a PE ratio of -3,593.50 and a beta of 9.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,700.00%.
The Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (AVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Broadcom Inc stock. AVL was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
